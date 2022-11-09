BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

