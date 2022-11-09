Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,715.23

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,715.23 ($19.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,966 ($22.64). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,949 ($22.44), with a volume of 1,374,805 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($19.57) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.03) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 1,730 ($19.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($23.60) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,886 ($21.72).

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,805.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,717.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.60.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

