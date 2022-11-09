Butterfly Network, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Butterfly Network in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%.

NYSE BFLY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.93. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 142,092 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

