BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 455,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,353. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

