Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
WHD stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,918,000 after acquiring an additional 198,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
