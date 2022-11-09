Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.