Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

