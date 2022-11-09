Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CCD stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

