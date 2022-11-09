Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
CCD stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
