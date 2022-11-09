Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $27.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 3.9 %

OSH traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 26,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,004,159 shares in the company, valued at $145,520,943.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,004,159 shares in the company, valued at $145,520,943.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,098,511 shares of company stock worth $200,864,211. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

