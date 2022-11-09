Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.87

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $16.25. Canfor shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 2,124 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFPZF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

