Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.88

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.88 and traded as low as C$21.30. Canfor shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 224,290 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

