Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

