Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Capri updated its Q3 guidance to ~$2.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to ~$6.85 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 86.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

