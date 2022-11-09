Cardano Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.12 or 0.07062325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,347,600,583 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.