Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 26,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

