Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Insider Ola M. Snow Sells 19,590 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

