CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 267,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

