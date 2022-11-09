Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 3,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 698,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 636.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

