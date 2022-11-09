Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,797. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

