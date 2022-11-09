Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

CSTL opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

