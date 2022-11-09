CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.45 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

