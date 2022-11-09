CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.14. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 166,907 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 17.50%.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
