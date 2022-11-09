CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.14. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 166,907 shares traded.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.