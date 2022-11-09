CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 14510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

