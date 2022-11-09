Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.71 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Puerto stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

