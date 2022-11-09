Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.71 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Price Performance
Central Puerto stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.