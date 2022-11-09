Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.94

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as low as $42.92. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 101,222 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 31.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $447.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

