Chainlink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00038514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

