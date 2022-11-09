Chardan Capital Trims Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Target Price to $55.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $983.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

