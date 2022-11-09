Chellitcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $2,475.00 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

