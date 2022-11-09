Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CSSE opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.