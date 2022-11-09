China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.