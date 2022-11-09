Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.53. 833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

