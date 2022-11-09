Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

