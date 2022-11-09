Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.93-$2.97 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

