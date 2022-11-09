Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 156.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,761 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,091. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

