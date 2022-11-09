Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 156.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.
Ciena stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,091. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
