Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

