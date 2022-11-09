Citigroup Trims Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price to $11.75

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Embraer Stock Up 0.3 %
ERJ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
