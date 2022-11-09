Citigroup Trims Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price to $11.75

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ERJ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 76,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

