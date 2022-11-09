Civitas Social Housing PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.10 ($0.72). 2,058,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,925. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 57.20 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.12 ($1.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.57 million and a PE ratio of 880.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.44) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 79,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £59,551.50 ($68,568.22).

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

