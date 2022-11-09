Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.46% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $455.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

