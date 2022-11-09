Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Crocs worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 61,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

