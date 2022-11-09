Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips makes up 3.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 790,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 49.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,030,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 671,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,927. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

