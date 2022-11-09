Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips makes up 3.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 790,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 49.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,030,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 671,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,927. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $48.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
