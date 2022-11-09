Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 4.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 145,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

