Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

