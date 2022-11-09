Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $4.36 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 248,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,888. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

