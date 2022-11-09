Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 6.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $98.25. 1,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $513,425. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

