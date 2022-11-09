Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 6.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $98.25. 1,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Clearfield Stock Down 2.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.