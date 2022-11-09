Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,880. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

