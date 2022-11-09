Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000. General Mills accounts for 4.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 169,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

