Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.40 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SLB traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 961,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

