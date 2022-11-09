Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WesBanco Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

