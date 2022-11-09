Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,165 Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 6,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

