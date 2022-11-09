Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 414,929 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 414,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. First Hawaiian makes up about 3.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,566. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

